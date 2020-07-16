2020 has seen an array of high profile delays, and today Bungie has added Destiny 2: Beyond Light to the ever-expanding list. In a short post over at bungie.net, popular community team member DeeJ shared the news.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light now launches November 10th

As one can guess at this rate the delay has to do with the ongoing pandemic, and Bungie’s commitment to launching a high quality product. The letter cites the challenges the team has faced working from home, and that despite those hurdles they’re, “…still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

The November 10th release date puts it shoulder to shoulder with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (November 17th), and Cyberpunk 2077 (delayed to November 19th recently). That’s some tough competition, especially when you consider the general hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. Needless to say many of us will lose sleep that week. I’m was planning to skip Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla if I didn’t personally cover it, but now that Destiny 2: Beyond Light is in the line-up? Time to invest in some Red Bulls, (or Rip-Its, if I can find them; sweet, sweet Rip-Its).

You can check out the full letter over at the official Bungie website here if you’d like to know more.