Another day, another article for a game delay, though for once it has nothing to do with COVID-19. CD Projekt Red announced via Twitter today that their much anticipated first-person role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed an additional two months. Turns out massive video games with sprawling stories, a vast amount of interlocking systems, and high-end production values are prone to bugs.

Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch November 19th, 2020.

Let’s be honest with ourselves: a two month delay isn’t all that bad, and the reasoning behind Cyberpunk’s delay makes sense. According to the letter from CD Projekt Red Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski and Head of Studio Adam Badowski the game is feature complete, both gameplay and content-wise. Due to the many complex bits and bobs that make up Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red decided it would be better to delay the launch a little longer to ensure all the balance, bugs, and final polishing were up to snuff (and to likely avoid crunching their employees to death).

At the end of the day this means we as fans will receive a less janky product, and the developers won’t have to break their backs to deliver it. While the letter doesn’t explicitly cite crunch as a reason for the delay, the extra time will inevitably afford the developers over at CD Projekt Red more breathing room. At least that’s what one would hope. As a silver-lining, this means Cyberpunk will land closer to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launches (assuming they still land Holiday 2020), so anyone waiting on the next-gen port may not have to wait as long between releases.

You can read the full letter below. The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream is still scheduled for June 25th, so keep an eye here for all the juicy details.