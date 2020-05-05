Cyberpunk 2077 may still be a few months away from release (assuming it doesn’t suffer another delay), but that doesn’t mean CDProjekt RED will maintain radio silence until September.

Today the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account posted a teaser for something on June 11th. Looking at the tweet it’s easy to assume the June 11th event will be a broadcast of sorts (that, and June 11th was the last day of E3, so this could have been what CD Projeckt RED had prepared for the conference).

Hopefully we’ll learn more before June 11th, but for now set your calendars and keep your ears to the ground. Cyberpunk 2077 will launch September 17th, and will work with GeForce NOW the same day. The game will also support Xbox’s Smart Delivery program, meaning players can buy the game on Xbox One and get the Series X upgrade for free.

- This article was updated on:May 5th, 2020