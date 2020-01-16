Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to September

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September, CD Projekt Red announced today. This delay follows two other delays of highly anticipated titles, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, ditching the contested spring release window in favor of a fall launch. Originally scheduled to launch on April 16, Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch five months later on September 17.

The development team put out a statement on Twitter to provide some reasoning as to why the game is being delayed. “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” reads the statement. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing.”

Cyberpunk was originally going to release in a very busy time, following several major releases like Half-Life: Alyx, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The new release window is still a highly competitive time, but hopefully the game will have more breathing room thanks to the shifted launch date.

However, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are slated to launch this holiday, and with Cyberpunk’s massive scope, the delay raises questions as to whether we’ll see the game on next-generation hardware. Currently, the game is only officially launching on current-gen consoles, PC, and Google Stadia, but news could come out in the future announcing a next-gen port. Regardless, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are confirmed to be backward compatible with Xbox One and PS4 games, so Cyberpunk will be playable on everyone’s shiny new machines when they launch later this year no matter what.

“We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.” The team also promises that more regular updates will happen between now and the game’s release.

Cyberpunk 2077 will now release on September 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.