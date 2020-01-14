Final Fantasy VII Remake Delayed to April

The long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was originally scheduled to launch on March 3, has now been pushed back just one month later to April 10. The remake has had a somewhat troubled development, so the delay isn’t too surprising.

Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, shared some details about the game’s delay. “We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on,” said Kitase. “In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.”

The extra development time should give the team time to give the game some much needed finishing touches before it hits store shelves. “We are making this tough decision to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and deliver to you the be possible experience,” explained Kitase. “I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.”

Final Fantasy VII remake is shaping up to be a massive title, transforming just the first part of the original Final Fantasy VII into a full-length RPG, and it’s not out of the ordinary for a game of this scale to require a few weeks of extra development time. Still, the game seems to be coming along nicely. There’s also a possibility we may get our hands on it prior to the new release date as well, considering a demo containing the game’s opening hour was leaked on PSN recently.

Final Fantasy VII will now be released on April 10, 2020, just one month after its initial release date of March 3. The game is exclusive to PlayStation for one year, although it’s unclear how the delay will affect this exclusivity period.