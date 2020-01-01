Here’s the Leaked Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo in Action

Last week, a demo for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake leaked on PSN in the same manner as Resident Evil 3. Now, a few people seem to have gotten their hands on the rumored demo, and they’ve been so kind as to share some footage of the game in motion.

First, a video of the demo’s title screen and intro sequence were uploaded by YouTuber Lystrasza. As if that wasn’t enough to get any Final Fantasy fan excited at the prospect of playing the long-awaited remake, YouTuber LM V2 uploaded two videos of the game, showcasing the introduction as well as numerous cutscenes and combat sequences. You can check out the gameplay below, but act quickly. There’s a good chance it may be taken down sometime in the next few days.

The demo looks like it will contain the entire bombing mission from the beginning of the game, but the remake adds tons of extra dialogue and combat encounters so that things will be fresh even for hardcore Final Fantasy VII fans. While the combat has shifted to realtime action like Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s combat still has some of the depth you’d expect from a turn-based combat system. Cloud has different modes he can switch between, and time can be slowed using Tactical Mode to allow for easier use of abilities, spells, and items. Of course, the remake will also let you switch between different party members, each with their own unique playstyle. There’s some Barrett gameplay in the second half of the demo footage, and he looks like he has an entirely unique set of abilities and advantages compared to Cloud.

The opening bombing mission in Final Fantasy VII Remake definitely has a decent number of scenes that aren’t present in the original game, and if the rest of the game features the same amount of new content, then it’s easy to see how the first part of Final Fantasy VII could be expanded into a full game. Artificially padding the game’s length could still prove an issue though, and considering Square Enix doesn’t even know how many parts the remake will be yet, it’s a valid concern to have. Still, what we’ve seen of the game looks great, and it probably won’t be long before we get to play it ourselves.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. The game will be a timed exclusive for one year.

