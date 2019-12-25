Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Listed On PSN

Final Fantasy VII Remake is still a few months away, but gamers are itching to get their hands on the long awaited game. Square Enix has done a good job in recent years of providing players with playable demos ahead of the release of said game, including demos for Final Fantasy XV and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, and now it sounds like we may be getting the same with Final Fantasy VII Remake after a leak from PSN.

Sony is always updating the PlayStation Network with new content, some that we see on the front end and some that is kept hidden. However, gamstat is a site that catalogs all of these changes on the site, including the recent Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art that leaked on PSN prior to its official announcement.

While that leak was for something still months away, it has been discovered that PSN has a listing now for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo for America, Asia, Europe, and Japan. This is huge news, as there was no previous indication that we would be getting a demo for the game.

With the demo listing leaking on PSN now, you would think that means this demo could be coming sooner rather than later. Could Square Enix be ready to surprise us with a Christmas gift in the form of a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake? We’ll have to wait and find out just when it will be coming out to see.