Marvel’s Avengers Delayed to September

Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed to September 4, 2020, Square Enix announced today. The game was originally slated to launch on May 15, but the team will now take an extra four months to work on the game and add an additional layer of polish.

Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg, Co-Heads of Crystal Dynamics, put out a statement providing some reasoning behind the delay. “As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world,” wrote the duo. “When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Marvel’s Avengers was one of Square Enix’s biggest games at E3 2019 (alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake, which has also been delayed), but the public’s reaction to the trailers and gameplay was lukewarm overall. Working with a property as large as the Avengers comes with very high expectations, and considering other recent superhero outings like Marvel’s Spider-Man have been smash hits, it’s great that the team is taking the extra time to fine-tune and polish the game.

Marvel’s Avengers will be joining the likes of Destiny and The Division when it launches in September, providing players with tons of abilities to upgrade and gear to earn. The game will be continually updated over time, adding in small things like new outfits and cosmetics as well as larger updates that will include new heroes. At launch, the game will feature six playable characters: Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel, who will serve as the game’s central protagonist. Other Marvel staples like Ant-Man have been seen in trailers, but they’re not playable as far as we know.

Marvel’s Avengers will now launch on September 4, 2020, four months after its initial May 15 release date. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, but the PlayStation 4 version will have bonus content.