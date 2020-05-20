Yet another game has been delayed thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic: in a candid tweet shared earlier today the team at Star Theory Games shared why Kerbal Space Program 2 had to be rolled back.

As is becoming common these days, the team discovered that they would have to push the game back if they wanted to deliver on all the new features they aim to add to Kerbal Space Program 2, largely due to the “unique challenges” presented by COVID-19. To quote the full letter:

“We want to share an update for all of our Kerbal Space Program fans” We will now be releasing Kerbal Space Program 2 in Fall 2021.

As you know, we’ve been working hard to make the best and most authentic KSP sequel possible. This is an ambitious goal. We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated. With everyone going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it an be. We Understand this isn’t the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2. That said, we will continue to keep you updated with more feature videos, developer blogs, and other content to share out progress from now up to launch.

We appreciate everyone who has been on this journey with us, we really can’t wait to be flying alongside all of you, and we look forward to sharing more along hte way. Safe launches to all the Kerbonauts out there and stay tuned”

This announcement comes after the initial delay from early 2020 into early 2021, meaning fans will have to wait even longer than anticipated for the spaceship building sim. Though, better to be safe than sorry, all considered. As noted in the letter, fans should keep an eye on their official channels for future updates, and it appears the game will try and keep the community up to date with progress on the game.