Destiny 2: How to Get the Edge of Intent Exotic Warlock Glaive

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has incentivized players to once again return to Bungie’s sprawling epic, and with good reason. There is plenty of new content, weaponry, and more that players can earn as they progress through this new expansion, and one of the most sought-after items is the new Edge of Intent Exotic Glaive.

How do you get your hands on this exotic new weapon, and what classes can use it? That’s where we come into play. Find out how to get your blueprint for the Edge Of Intent Exotic Glaive, and how to create it with our helpful guide!

Edge of Intent Glaive – How to Create This Exotic Weapon

Destiny 2 is no stranger to Exotic weaponry, and the new Edge of Intent Glaive seems to be the weapon of choice for the Warlock class, offering great stats, and enough of a challenge to make this weapon worth your time and effort. While you may be able to ability to craft other Legendary and Exotic weapons early in your campaign, the Edge of Intent requires a few more steps to fully complete and craft.

This exotic Glaive has the trait of Restorative Turret, which allows you or another warlock on your team to create a healing turret after hitting an enemy, allowing you to keep the healing power up, and keep you and your team alive for much longer. It can only be done if the weapon energy is full, sadly.

To get the Edge Of Intent, you’ll need to travel and unlock the pattern on the Mars map. You’ll need to complete seven short quests to unlock the Edge of Intent blueprint, but thankfully you’ll unlock them as you go through The Witch Queen. You’ll need to complete the campaign before having the option to fully craft this exotic weapon, but have no fear, this Glaive is worth the time and effort.

Once you unlock the blueprint, you’ll be able to craft it within the Enclave on Mars, and you’ll need items such as the exotic Ascendant Alloy to create it. Once it is created, you’ll be granted one of the best Glaives that the game has to offer, and you’ll be able to add perks to make it exactly the weapon you need to survive the onslaught that you’ll find.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2022