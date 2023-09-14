Destiny 2 Legendary Shards Are Going Away Starting in Season 23

Image: Bungie

Bungie announced that Legendary Shards is getting removed from Destiny 2 and you’re either really happy or really sad. If you’ve been playing Destiny 2 for a long time, you likely have a lot of Legendary Shards built up from dismantling weapons and armor. If you’re new to Destiny 2, you’re probably always out of Legendary Shards and always looking for more to acquire material like Ascendant Shards.

In Bungie’s ongoing desire to make Destiny 2 easier to comprehend, they have decided to make their currencies that much easier by removing Legendary Shards. In the most recent TWID, Bungie announced that they will start removing Legendary Shards in Season 23.

They are starting with removing Legendary Shard costs in the Monument to Lost Lights which is where you can purchase past Exotics if you have the right resources. Ritual gear focusing, which happens when you turn an engram into something else, will no longer require Legendary Shards either.

In the future, when you dismantle Legendary and Exotic armor and weapons, you’ll have a chance to earn Enhancement Cores instead of Legendary Shards.

Legendary Shards will fully be removed from Destiny 2 in The Final Shape expansion which is set to release on February 27, 2024.

Naturally, the Destiny 2 community has reacted negatively to this change. Most Destiny 2 legacy players have spent countless hours grinding for Legendary Shards and are proud of their six figures. Their feelings are valid, but I think this is for the best.

However, in my opinion, this is a great change. From my two years playing Destiny 2, I feel like I either have too many Legendary Shards or not enough. I’m glad to see Destiny 2 get less confusing so that more players can approach the game without being confused at every turn.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023