Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy Flashback Armor Surprises the Eververse Store – Get it While You Can!

Season of the Worthy armor is back in Destiny 2. Season of the Worthy started on March 10, 2020, so if you’re new to Destiny or have been around but missed this armor set, you can claim it now — but you have to hurry.

How to Get Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy Armor

The Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy armor is available from now, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, until Tuesday, October 3, 2023. It’s available in the Featured section of the Eververse Store and you can only buy the set. If you act fast, you can cop this great armor set before it’s gone.

The Season of the Worthy Flashback package includes the armor set for Titans, Hunters, and Warlock, a Worthy Warrior Bundle which includes an Exotic Ship, Sparrow, and Ghost, Valkyrian Impaler Finisher, None Shall Pass Exotic Emote, and The Chopper Weapon Ornament for Tommy’s Matchbook.

Here’s a breakdown of the items and cost of the Flashback Season of the Worthy:

Season of the Worthy armor for Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks – 1,500 Silver

– 1,500 Silver Worthy Warrior Bundle – 1,900 Silver

– 1,900 Silver Valkyrie Impaler Finisher – 800 Silver

– 800 Silver None Shall Pass Exotic Emote – 1,000 Silver

– 1,000 Silver The Chopper Weapon Ornament – 700 Silver

The Season of the Worthy armor looks like old-school Russian military threads which is fitting since Destiny 2 has a few Russian patrol zones.

Can I Buy Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy Armor With Bright Dust?

Unfortunately for those players who refuse to buy Silver, as far as we know, nothing in the Flashback Season of the Worthy bundle is available for Bright Dust including the armor.

I am going to keep an eye out just in case the Season of the Worthy armor pieces come weekly and individually to the Eververse Store as Bright Dust, but I doubt that will happen.

If anything, I recommend holding onto your Silver until the last week, and checking weekly to see if any Season of the Worthy armor becomes available for Bright Dust, then buying the Season of the Worthy armor with Silver near the end of its cycle.

- This article was updated on September 12th, 2023