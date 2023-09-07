Bungie Surprises Destiny 2 Players with New Ritual Armor Sets – Here’s How to Get Them

Image: Bungie

Players can finally get their hands on brand-new ritual armor sets in Destiny 2 with the 7.2.0.3 update, available to earn now through all three ritual playlists: Vanguard (Strikes), Gambit, and Crucible.

While dropping new content outside of a Tuesday is generally unheard of, this ritual set has been a long time coming. It has been just under 19 months since the last ritual armor set, with Bungie initially promising new gear once a year.

The Hinterland (Hunter), Biosphere Explorer (Titan), and Ossuary (Warlock) sets are inspired by The Hive’s macabre sense of style, decorated with bones, chitin, and plenty of brown.

Season of the Witch has brought plenty of incredible-looking armor, and these ritual sets are no exception. The insectoid appearance of the Hinterland Helm makes it one of my favorite Hunter pieces in recent memory. Unfortunately, my character follows the path of delicious crayons.

How to Get Hinterland, Biosphere Explorer, and Ossuary Ritual Armor Sets in Destiny 2

Guardians can grab the Hinterland, Biosphere Explorer, and Ossuary sets by playing any Strike, PvP, or Gambit Playlist.

A piece of ritual gear from your class’ set has the chance to drop at the end of any Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit activity. Rather than regular gear, these ritual pieces drop as Universal Ornaments, meaning their appearance can be applied to any Legendary (purple) armor for free.

That also means you need to check your Inventory to add your fresh Hive drip to your Collection rather than your Character screen. Interestingly, all three sets are currently labeled as Eververse items despite only being earnable in-game. Perhaps Bungie made a quick switch-up?

What is Ritual Content in Destiny 2?

Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible have been the bread and butter of repeatable Destiny 2 content for years. This earned them the name of ritual activities, often becoming part of a player’s “ritual” every week on reset day.

Bungie uses this term to combine these playlist activities for smoother reading in quests and TWIB. They also seem to hate saying the word “Gambit” out loud.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023