Destiny 2 Crota’s End Loot Table | Weapons, Armor, and Exotics

With the release of the Destiny 2 Crota’s End Reprised Raid nearly upon us, you might want to take a peek at what the loot table holds. This article does contain spoilers, so be warned. Here is the entirety of the Crota’s End Raid loot table, including weapons, armor, Exotics, and if it is worth it.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End Armor

We’re all secretly or not so secretly in love with Destiny 2 fashion. And Crota’s End has good news for us because the armor in the loot table looks incredible. This armor set is actually a revamp of the original Crota’s End armor in Destiny 1.

I’ll be grinding out the Crota’s End Raid just for the complete set of Warlock armor. As good as the weapons and Exotics may be, I’m stoked for these spikey glowing armor sets.

Here are the expected names of every armor set available through Crota’s End:

Titans Willbreaker’s Watch – Helmet Willbreaker’s Fists – Gauntlets Willbreaker’s Resolve – Chest Armor Willbreaker’s Greaves – Leg Armor Mark of the Pit – Titan Mark

Hunters Unyielding Casque – Helmet Dogged Gage – Gauntlets Relentless Harness – Chest Armor Tireless Striders – Leg Armor Shroud of Flies – Hunter Cloak

Warlocks Deathsinger’s Gaze – Helmet Deathsinger’s Grip – Gauntlets Deathsinger’s Mantle – Chest Armor Deathsinger’s Herald – Leg Armor Bone Circlet – Warlock Bond



Destiny 2 Crota’s End Weapons

As is the case for just about any new thing in Destiny 2, the Reprised Crota’s End Raid features six new weapons. Like the armor, you’ll be able to get these weapons as you open chests at the end of encounters.

From our research, these are the names of all the Crota’s End weapons. We’ll have more details for you when the Raid goes live.

Word of Crota – Hand Cannon

– Hand Cannon Fang of Ir Yut – Scout Rifle

– Scout Rifle Oversoul Edict – Pulse Rifle

– Pulse Rifle Swordbreaker – Shotgun

– Shotgun Abyss Defiant – Auto Rifle

– Auto Rifle Song of Ir Yut – Machine Gun

Destiny 2 Crota’s End Exotic Weapon, Catalyst, and Ship

Like the armor, the Exotic Weapon in Crota’s End is the same as it was in Destiny 1. It’s called Necrochasm and it’s an Auto Rifle. Projections indicate that there is a 5% chance of having Necrochasm drop from Crota’s End, but that can likely be increased by completing Triumphs.

Necrochasm has Cursebringer and Desperation. The Cursebringer Perk created Cursed Thrall explosion on precision final blows and Cursed Thrall explosion final blows refill the magazine. Desperation is a Perk that increases your fire rate, improves stability, and improves aim assist after reloading after a precision final blow or Cursed Thrall final blow.

The Necrochasm Catalyst is likely called Outlaw and it gains greatly reduced reload times after precision kills. It’s not yet known how to get the Necrochasm Catalyst, but we’re guessing it’ll be tied to completing a quest in Crota’s End.

You can also get an Exotic Ship through Crota’s End called The War’s Lament. Check out the Crota’s End trailer!

