Best Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Weapons Worth Farming God Rolls, Ranked

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch has many exciting weapons that look cool and are definitely worth farming for God Rolls. Many of the weapons are craftable which makes acquiring the best God Roll easy. This guide will cover the six Season of the Witch weapons as well as some of the new ritual weapons in Destiny 2.

What Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Weapons Are Worth God Roll Grinding?

Like every Destiny 2 season, there are six new Season of the Witch weapons. You can get them through completing any activity in Season of the Witch, but especially through the Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning activities.

You can spend Witch’s Engrams to get specific Witch’s Weapons. I wouldn’t recommend spending your Witch’s Engrams on Recovered Red War Weapons until you are completely done collecting the Witch Weapons you want.

Here are the best Destiny 2 Season of the Witch weapons that you should get God Rolls for:

Semiotician (Strand Rocket Launcher) Kept Confidence (Strand Hand Cannon) The Eremite (Solar Fusion Rifle) Brya’s Love (Void Scout Rifle) Locus Locutus (Stasis Sniper Rifle) Eleatic Principle (Arc Machine Gun)

The only two Witch Weapons I would say are worth farming for God Rolls are Semiotician and Kept Confidence. While you should experiment with the others and have fun with them, the two weapons here that fall into the current Destiny 2 meta are Semiotician and Kept Confidence.

Semiotician God Roll for PvP and PvE

Type: Strand Rocket Launcher

Strand Rocket Launcher Frame: High-Impact Frame

High-Impact Frame Origin Trait: Head Rush

Head Rush Barrel: Volatile Launch for PvP / Hard Launch for PvE

Volatile Launch for PvP / Hard Launch for PvE Magazine: Alloy Casing for PvE and PvP

Alloy Casing for PvE and PvP Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier for PvE and PvP

Impulse Amplifier for PvE and PvP Perk 2: Explosive Light for PvE / Frenzy for PvP

Unlike the Strand Rocket Launcher we got in Solstice 2023, Semiotician is a viable Rocket Launcher with great perks. If you farm anything this season, it should be Semiotician especially if you don’t already have a High-Impact Frame Rocket Launcher.

The Head Rush Origin Trait is just okay — you gain a temporary increase in handling and reload speed after standing up from crouching.

The PvE barrel and magazine choices focus on increasing velocity as much as possible because you’ll mainly be using this high-damage Rocket Launcher on bosses. The PvP barrel and magazine choices focus on blast radius because if you miss your target, you’ll be more likely to still get the kill.

The best Rocket Launcher perk for PvP and PvE is Impulse Amplifier because increasing the velocity and reload speed are the two main things you need to focus on to improve. Explosive Light increases the damage after picking up an Orb of Power which is phenomenal for PvE and Frenzy is great for PvP because you’ll gain bonuses for constantly being in combat.

Kept Confidence God Roll for PvP and PvE

Type: Kinetic Strand Hand Cannon

Kinetic Strand Hand Cannon Frame: Adaptive Frame

Adaptive Frame Origin Trait: Head Rush

Head Rush Barrel: Full Bore for PvP / Corkscrew Rifling for PvE

Full Bore for PvP / Corkscrew Rifling for PvE Magazine: Accurized Rounds for PvP / Flared Magwell for PvE

Accurized Rounds for PvP / Flared Magwell for PvE Perk 1: Killing Wind for PvP and PvE

Killing Wind for PvP and PvE Perk 2: Eye of the Storm for PvP / Multikill Clip for PvE

Kept Confidence isn’t technically the best Hand Cannon this season, but I’ve been using it and have been having a lot of fun with it. Plus, it’s Strand which is fun.

For the PvP barrel and magazine, your main goal is to increase range. For the PvE barrel and magazine, you want a nice even spread of stat boosts but focus on reload speed.

The best first perk for PvP and PvE for Kept Confidence is Killing Wind because you’ll get increased range, stability, and handling on final blows.

From there, Multikill Clip is best for PvE to get more damage based on rapid kills and Eye of the Storm is best for PvP to get better accuracy and handling when your health is low which helps you secure that kill before you get killed.

Ritual Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Weapons Worth God Roll Grinding

Of course, there are plenty of other new weapons worth grinding for in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch that aren’t the Witch Weapons. You can get new Season of the Witch weapons through strikes, crucible, gambit, and other ongoing ritual activities.

Here are the ritual weapons worth grinding for in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch:

Warden’s Law (Kinetic Hand Cannon) Igneous Hammer (Solar Hand Cannon) Qua Xaphan V (Void Machine Gun) Luna Regolith III (Solar Sniper Rifle) Cataphract GL3 (Strand Grenade Launcher)

While all the weapons listed above are good and worth getting, the only real highlight for me is Warden’s Law. Igneous Hammer is the new Trials of Osiris Hand Cannon that will likely take over the PvP meta, Qua Xaphan V is obtained from gambit and is a High-Impact Frame Machine Gun with a lot of great perks.

Luna Regolith III is an Aggressive Frame Solar Sniper Rifle obtained from strikes. I don’t have a good Sniper Rifle, so I think I’ll be farming this one for a good roll. Cataphract GL3 is a Strand Grenade Launcher, and I’m a sucker for Strand weapons. It’s obtained in Trials and is probably a lot of fun to use.

Warden’s Law God Roll for PvP and PvE

Type: Kinetic Hand Cannon

Kinetic Hand Cannon Frame: Heavy Burst

Heavy Burst Origin Trait: Vanguard’s Vindication

Vanguard’s Vindication Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling for PvP / Polygonal Rifling for PvE

Hammer-Forged Rifling for PvP / Polygonal Rifling for PvE Magazine: Accurized Rounds for PvP / Flared Magwell for PvE

Accurized Rounds for PvP / Flared Magwell for PvE Perk 1: Enlightened Action for PvP / Fourth Time’s the Charm for PvE

Enlightened Action for PvP / Fourth Time’s the Charm for PvE Perk 2: Kill Clip for PvP / Rampage for PvE

I’d say Warden’s Law is a weapon everybody should try to get this season because it’s a returning frame that’s basically new in Destiny 2. Warden’s Law only drops from Nightfalls. Warden’s Frame is a Kinetic Hand Cannon with a Heavy Burst Frame which gives it a two-shot burst that hits hard.

There are two Origin Traits and both are really good. I suggest Vanguard’s Vindication to get health on every final blow, but Stunning Recovery is great for Lost Sectors and Grandmaster Nightfalls.

The PvP barrel and magazine choices focus on range like always and the PvE barrel and magazine choices focus on more stability and reload speed.

The best PvP perks for Warden’s Law are Enlighted Action which increases your handling and reload speed after dealing damage. This pairs excellently with Kill Clip because, after you reload, you deal more damage.

The Warden’s Law PvE perks aren’t too bad either. Fourth Time’s the Charm returns rounds to your magazine as you land precision hits, which shouldn’t be hard with this gun, and Rampage grants you stacking damage multipliers after getting kills.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023