How to Get Solar, Void, and Arc Attunement in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning activities, you’ll find Opaque Cards floating around. The only problem is, these Opaque Cards require an Arc, Void, or Solar Attunement before you can collect them. Here’s how to get an Arc Attunement, Solar Attunement, and Void Attunement in Destiny 2.

Related: All Triumphs for Haruspex Title Destiny 2 Season of the Witch | Secret Triumph Explained

Arc Attunement, Solar Attunement, Void Attunement in Destiny 2, Explained

We don’t fully know the solution to the Void, Solar, and Arc Attunement puzzle just yet in Destiny 2. However, we know what isn’t the solution and we have a few guesses as to how we’ll get Attunement.

After checking out every Reddit discussion about this elemental Attunement puzzle, I’ve discovered that nobody has the answer yet.

I’ve personally tried equipping the correct subclass to pick up the correct Attunement card, like the Solar subclass to pick up the Solar Attunement card, and that didn’t work.

I’ve also read that people tried to have their entire party of three Guardians equip the same subclass, but that didn’t grant them elemental Attunement either.

I’ve seen people confuse the elemental Hive runes as the solution to Arc, Void, or Solar Attunements. However, these are the Secrets of the Spire puzzles that we have a guide on if you need to figure out how they work.

The best guess that we have so far as to how to get an Arc, Void, and Solar Attunement is through a Deck of Whispers card or more progress through the main Season of the Witch story. I think we are missing something that will help us gain Attunement which will allow us to get the cards.

The best we can do now is take a mental note of where we’ve seen Attunement Opaque Cards and come back later when we get the Attunement card in our Deck of Whispers or acquire some key through the Season of the Witch story quests.

Whatever the solution is, we’ll be sure to update this article when we’ve found the true answer. The answer right now is there is no way to get Void, Arc, or Solar Attunement.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023