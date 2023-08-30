How to Complete Bladed Path Step 9 in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has had a vast array of seasons introduced over time and the Season of the Witch has yet another seasonal quest to complete, but step 9 of the Bladed Path has been giving players a tough time. This is because there are particular runes you have to seek out but the locations are not automatically apparent. This article will take you through how to complete step 9 of the Bladed Path in Destiny 2.

Step 9 Bladed Path Completion in Destiny 2

First of all, you will need to travel to Savathûn’s Throne World and make your way to particular Lost Sectors depending on what element you attuned with Eris for the seasonal quest. The relevant Lost Sectors are listed below as follows.

Solar Lost Sector

Metamorphosis Lost Sector in the “Miasma” region of the map. It is to the south of the Miasma area, I know it doesn’t take too long to reach here and considering there is only one Lost Sector in each main portion of the Throne World map, it is nice and easy to find.

Void Lost Sector

If you chose Void then you need to instead go to the Sepulcher Lost Sector in hunt of the runes. This is found within the Florescent Canal region in the center of the area.

Arc Lost Sector

For any Arc preferer (like myself) you will have to go to the Extraction Lost Sector in the Quagmire region which is in the landing zone area on the Throne World.

Bladed Path Elemental Rune Locations

The locations are of course different in each Lost Sector and there is an excellent video created by 360GameTV highlighting where each rune is in all of the Lost Sectors. I recommend following this as a reference since there are quite a few to locate. It should be noted that the Metamorphosis Lost Sector has some of the trickier runes to find.

How to Activate the Elemental Runes for Bladed Path Step 9

In order to actually activate the runes you will need to use the element which you are focusing on for the quest. This is why there is extra confusion because if you are working with Arc for example then if people say to use Solar weapons, that will not help your quest at all. To activate them I recommend using just one or two shots from your elemental weapon.

This is in order to stop the Runes from being destroyed which will reset your progress. The rune will glow if it is activated and if it does then you will know that you are safe to move on to the next rune. After you have activated all the runes a ritual circle will appear for you to interact with. Once you have done so you just need to visit the HELM again and listen to the message there to complete this part of the quest — well done Guardian!

