Leaks Reveal We’re Getting the Red Subclass in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Image: Bungie

Ever since The Witch Queen, I’ve heard rumors about the sixth and final red subclass in Destiny 2, but now that we are closing in on The Final Shape, the last expansion of the Light and Dark Saga, recent leaks are proving that we’ll get the red subclass in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. There’s been a particularly juicy new leak showcasing the red subclass in Destiny 2, so let’s dive into it.

Destiny 2 Red Subclass Leaks

According to Profane Gaming on YouTube, a now-removed Reddit post showed a video of a Warlock entering the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2 and, in the bottom left corner of the screen where you see your guns, abilities, and super, you can clearly see a red line under the melee ability paired with never before seen super and grenade symbols.

As you probably know, a colored line appears under your melee if you have multiple charges of that melee. For example, Strand Warlocks have up to two green lines under their melee to indicate that you are using Strand and that you have more melee charges. The red line under the melee is a concrete confirmation that the Guardian in this video is using the new red subclass.

What we see here is clearly the new red subclass that has been rumored in Destiny 2 for a while. We finally have visual proof that the red subclass is coming! But, will we get introduced to the red subclass in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

Is the Red Subclass Coming in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

While we know the red subclass exists and will come to Destiny 2 soon, will we get to use it in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? Since The Final Shape is the last expansion in the Destiny 2 Light and Dark Saga, I think there is a very good chance we get the red subclass in The Final Shape.

Though Bungie usually spaces out their subclasses between expansions, as seen in Beyond Light giving us Stasis, The Witch Queen not introducing a new subclass, and Lightfall giving us Strand, The Final Shape needs to introduce the red subclass since the story of Destiny 2 is ending with that expansion, so there’s no other expansion to release the red subclass in.

Whether we get Destiny 3 after The Final Shape is to be determined, but if you’re a betting person, you’d be wise to put your chips on the red subclass coming out in The Final Shape. The only way to know for sure is to tune into the The Final Shape showcase.

- This article was updated on July 19th, 2023