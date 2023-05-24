New Destiny 2 The Final Shape Showcase Announced: Date, Rumors, and More

Image: Bungie

The recent PlayStation Showcase gave us a Destiny 2 The Final Shape teaser and a date for a future Destiny 2 Showcase to look forward to. There is a lot to dissect within the one minute teaser (Cayde-6 is alive!?), so let’s dive into this Destiny 2 The Final Shape news.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Showcase Release Date

At the end of the one minute teaser, we saw that there will be a Destiny 2 The Final Shape Showcase on August 22, 2023. If all goes right, this showcase will hopefully give us the release date for The Final Shape as well as if we are getting the final dark subclass to complete the blank space between Stasis and Strand.

It would be a little early to get another subclass considering we just got Strand with Lightfall, but The Final Shape is confirmed to be the finale of the Destiny 2 Light and Dark Saga, which means they don’t have the time to wait on adding the sixth and final subclass. We’ll have to wait and see.

Where Are Ikora Rey and Cayde-6 in the Destiny 2 The Final Shape Teaser?

There are a few big questions to ask after seeing the Destiny 2 The Final Shape teaser, but the main one is how is Cayde-6 alive? Is he really alive or is this some sort of space magic? Also, where are Ikora Rey and Cayde-6 in this teaser?

My guess is that the two Vanguard leaders have figured out how to travel through the purple portal The Witness created and they are now on the other side. It is unclear what lies beyond that purple portal or how they even managed to do that, which are two more questions that need answers.

This means that between now and the start of Destiny 2 The Final Shape, we need to learn more about The Veil, The Traveler, The Witness, and this purple triangle portal. We need to learn how to get through it since it looks like The Final Shape takes place on the other side. We also need to find out what happens to Commander Zavala and how Cayde-6 is back.

There is a lot to unpack and watching the Destiny 2 The Final Shape Showcase on August, 22, 2023 is the best way to stay connected with what is to come.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023