Cayde-6 is Coming Back in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, Zalava’s Absent

In the recent PlayStation Showcase, we got a surprise Destiny 2 trailer that teased The Final Shape, but the biggest surprise was Cayde-6’s return.

If you are new to Destiny 2, know that Cayde-6 was killed during Forsaken, but remains one of the most popular and beloved characters in the Destiny franchise. He is (well, was) the Hunter Vanguard leader which still to this day remains an unfilled position.

Destiny 2: Cayde-6 is Back

In the surprise Destiny 2 trailer, we see Cayde-6 sitting at a campfire with Ikora Rey. They look to be on another planet or, in my opinion, they look to have traveled through the triangle portal The Witness carved onto the Traveler.

There’s currently not enough information to say how or why Cayde-6 has returned back to life (or if he really is alive again). Regardless, I am stoked to see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as Cayde-6 and to have this beloved character back in Destiny 2 for The Final Shape.

Destiny 2: Zavala May Be Gone

The sad news is that Zavala might be gone in The Final Shape. Zavala is the Titan Vanguard leader that lives on in Destiny 2, but Lance Reddick, the voice actor for Commander Zavala, passed away earlier this year.

Though Zavala usually commands from The Last City, we don’t see him sitting around the campfire with Ikora Rey or Cayde-6. This could be a sign that Bungie plans on retiring Lance Reddick’s beloved character.

Between right now and when The Final Shape expansion launches, there needs to be answers about The Veil, The Traveler, and the purple portal. We also need to know more about Cayde-6’s return and Zavala’s potential retirement.

There is much to learn about, and rumors and leaks are spreading like wildfire. Be sure to tune into the Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase on August 22, 2023 for more information.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023