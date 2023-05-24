Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to catch an Exotic fish in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, you need to know the best tips and tricks. There are, indeed, a few key strategies you can implement to increase your chances of catching an Exotic fish. So, without further adieu, here is how to catch an Exotic fish in Destiny 2.

4 Best Tips to Catch Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

Unfortunately, even the best Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Artifact perks won’t increase your chances of catching an Exotic fish. However, if you implement these four tips, you’ll have the best chance at catching an Exotic fish in Destiny 2.

Check Your Fishing Tackle For the Best Fishing Spot

Like everything in Destiny 2, catching an Exotic fish comes down to RNG. But, the first tip you need to know is check the Fishing Tackle for the best fishing spot.

After you’ve received your Fishing Tackle, you can view it by looking at your inventory. There, you’ll see a message in orange. This message tells you which fishing spot fish currently has the most active fish.

Use Bait

While you can fish without bait in Destiny 2, you’ll only get green and blue fish that way. If you want to consistently score Legendary fish and try your best to get an Exotic fish, you need to use bait. IF you want to learn how to farm bait, check out the guide I wrote.

Build Focused Fishing With Friends

Focused Fishing is a meter that fills up when you spend time fishing. The meter will increase faster if you have fellow Guardians to fish with. The higher the Focused Fishing meter, the better chance you have of catching an Exotic fish.

Cast Where the Fish Are Biting

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Though you can’t control your cast too much, try to cast right where the school of fish are swimming and jumping out of the water. I’m not sure how accurate this tip is, but every time I cast where the fish actually are, they bite faster and generally are more rare.

Every time I have cast far away from the fish, I see that they need to swim out to my lure which takes extra time, time you be using to reel in Exotic fish. Take this tip with a grain of salt, but the other tips are true gameplay mechanics that will increase your odds at getting an Exotic fish.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023