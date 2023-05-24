How to Farm Bait Fast in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want the best fish in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, you need to know how to farm bait fast. Bait is a necessary component to catching rarer fish. The rarer the fish, the better the rewards (you can even earn Exotics). Here is how to farm bait quickly in Destiny 2.

Related: All New Exotic Armor Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, Explained: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock

Fastest Way to Get Bait in Destiny 2

Bait is a new seasonal currency in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. It’s a currency you can only use to catch rarer fish. Of course, you can fish without bait, but you’ll only catch Common and Uncommon fish (the green and blue ones).

Once you’ve learned how to fish in Destiny 2 and seen the rewards you can get, you’ll likely want to know how to farm more bait as fast as possible. All bait is the same and you can hold up to 500 bait at a time.

Here are all the ways you can get bait in Destiny 2:

Salvage

Deep Dive

Playlist Activities (Crucible, Gambit, Strikes, Dungeons, Raids, etc.)

Public Events

Patrols

Collecting Destination Materials

While you’ll get around 20 bait for completing Salvage and Deep Dive activities, I’ve found that the fastest way to farm bait is to complete public events while doing patrols. Simply go to any destination you like and complete the public events that show up. Before the event starts, grab a patrol.

Odds are you’ll complete the patrol halfway through the public event and net around five bait. If you do two patrols during the public event, you’ll score around 10 bait. Then, at the end of the public event, you’ll get around 15 bait. In total, you can get around 25 bait in under five minutes depending on how fast you complete the public event.

Another great way to earn bait fast in Destiny 2 is by doing a bit of everything. Knock out some bounties by doing Salvage and Deep Dive, work toward completing the weekly playlist challenge by playing some Crucible, and then go do a public event while completing a few patrols. This way, you won’t get bored of any one method and you’ll end up with a lot of bait.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023