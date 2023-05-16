Destiny 2 Season of the Deep New Dungeon Exact Release Date and Time

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has a new Dungeon and it will release at a date and time that may be surprising. While much of Lightfall was disappointing, we are excited for Season of the Deep to expand upon the story while introducing some new features. Here is when you can expect the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Dungeon release date and time.

What Date and Time Does the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Dungeon Release?

The Season of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2 will go live at 10:00am PT, Friday, May 26. This was confirmed in Bungie’s latest TWAB and we can’t wait to play the new Dungeon.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep officially launches on Tuesday, May 23, and you’ll need to pay $15 for it if you didn’t buy the Annual Pass. This may seem like a steep price, but if the Dungeon is fun and the Seasonal Quest for Season of the Deep is good, it’ll be worth it.

All Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Dungeon Rumors, Explained

We don’t know much about the Season of the Deep Dungeon yet, but there are a few tidbits of information that can be gleaned from the teaser trailer.

First, we see a shot of what looks to be Saturn and its largest moon, Titan. So far in the Destiny story, we haven’t spent much time in or around Saturn or Titan which means we might be in for a beautiful new location.

Based on the Season of the Deep armor art and concept art, it looks like the general vibe and theme of the Season of the Deep Dungeon will be underwater. We aren’t sure exactly what enemies we will be fighting and we don’t know our mission.

We do know that Sloan, a Titan Vanguard scout, is messaging us for “emergency support.” We also get a glimpse of something slithering past the Guardians which many people believe to be Worm Gods.

If this is right, then we will fight Hive Worm Gods and other Hive enemies in the Season of the Deep Dungeon. But, again, this is just speculation.

