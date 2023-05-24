How to Fish in Destiny 2, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fishing in Destiny 2 takes some finesse. Well, once you know what you are doing, it’s not that difficult. If you want to learn how to fish in Destiny 2, you’ve come to the right place.

Destiny 2: How to Fish, Explained

There are two main things you need to know before fishing in Destiny 2. You need to know where the fishing spots are and how to get a Fishing Tackle. I suggest you read the two guides I wrote as they’ll help you understand what you need before you can begin fishing.

Now that you have a Fishing Tackle and know where the fishing spots are, you can start fishing. To fish in Destiny 2, all you need to do is press the fish prompt button while in the fishing area (on PlayStation, I press square).

Once you have cast your line, all you have to do is wait. When your buoy sinks under and there is a splash, press the fish prompt button as fast as you can. If you do it fast enough, you’ll get a Perfect Catch which means you’ll have a higher chance of catching a rarer fish. After your catch, you might need to walk over to your fish to pick it up.

As far as I can tell, it doesn’t matter what spot you cast your line. In my experience, I’ve had fish bite faster when I cast my line right where the school of fish is hanging out.

Once you have a lot of fish, you can deposit them in the aquarium in the H.E.L.M. If you do this, you can get some pretty sweet rewards, which makes fishing not absolutely pointless.

As far as fishing minigames go, I think the one in Destiny 2 is quite boring since you don’t need to determine your cast power or reel the fish in in any fun way — all you do is press a button, wait, and press that button again.

There are tons of fish to catch and each fishing spot has different fish types to catch. Your goal is to catch the purple fish as they will grant you Legendary armor. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch an Exotic fish and get an Exotic reward.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023