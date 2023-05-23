All New Exotic Armor Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, Explained: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock

Image: Bungie

There are three new Exotic armor pieces, one for each class, in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. While we are getting new armor ornaments and exciting weapons, you’ll definitely want to chase down a high-stat roll of the new Season of the Deep Exotic armor.

Related: Is the Destiny 2 x PlayStation Armor Collab PlayStation Exclusive?

What is the New Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Exotic Armor?

It’s somewhat rare to get new Exotic armor with a new season, but Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is delivering new Exotic armor (as well as new Strand Aspects) to Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks. Titans are getting the Arbor Warden Exotic chest, Hunters are getting the Triton Vice Exotic arms, and Warlocks are getting the Cenotaph Mask Exotic helmet.

Arbor Warden – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Titan Exotic Armor

Image: Bungie

Arbor Warden is the Season of the Deep Titan Exotic chest armor. This Exotic empowered Titan’s grenades with the Traveler’s Light which allows all grenades to detonate as usual but create a barricade at the impact location.

Arbor Warden is an exciting Exotic with a lot of potential. Instead of needing to rush forward and use your class ability, you can simply toss a grenade, destroy every enemy there, and already have a barricade up and ready.

Arbor Warden could be a very good Exotic for PvP and PvE. Personally, I am worried that always creating a barricade where my grenade lands could create unwanted scenarios of damage reduction since barricades can’t be shot through.

Triton Vice – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Hunter Exotic Armor

Image: Bungie

Triton Vice is the Hunter Exotic arm armor that, when equipped with a matching subclass and Glaive element, creates projectiles on Glaive final blows. This overflows with each elimination and gets stronger.

While Triton Vice won’t be the best Exotic in the game, it is a very fun fantasy that Hunters get to play out. Glaives are a very fun weapon in Destiny 2, but they aren’t competitive enough to use on a regular basis. With Triton Vice, Glaive Hunter builds can very much be a real and powerful thing.

I think Triton Vice is a fun Exotic to use. It can be used with Winterbite to freeze everything around you. Hopefully, we get a Strand Glaive soon as that would be a very fun combo.

Cenotaph Mask – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Warlock Exotic Armor

Image: Bungie

Cenotaph Mask is the Season of the Deep Warlock Exotic helmet armor. Cenotaph Mask allows Trace Rifles you are using to automatically reload and mark enemies. When an ally assists in defeating that enemy, they receive Heavy Ammo.

Cenotaph Mask not only allows for some seriously deadly Trace Rifle builds to be made, but it also is a great support Exotic for Raids and Dungeons since you’ll be granting your allies Heavy Ammo.

As a Warlock main, I am excited about Cenotaph Mask because I’ve always loved Trace Rifles but will love them even more thanks to the auto-reload feature. On top of that, I’ll grant my allies Heavy Ammo which is an added perk because I love playing support.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023