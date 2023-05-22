Is the Destiny 2 x PlayStation Armor Collab PlayStation Exclusive?

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has a PlayStation collab available in Season of the Deep and it includes armor that looks like the main characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima. The question is: is the Destiny 2 x PlayStation Season of the Deep collab only available for PlayStation users?

Related: Bungie Buffs 17 Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2: Is the PlayStation Season of the Deep Armor PlayStation Exclusive?

If you want to look your best in the new Season of the Deep Dungeon, you’ll likely want to know if the new Season of the Deep PlayStation collab armor is only available for PlayStation users. Destiny 2 is available on all platforms, including Xbox and PC, so will players on other platforms be able to get the Season of the Deep PlayStation armor?

Yes, all Destiny 2 players will get access to the Destiny 2 x PlayStation Season of the Deep collab armor sets. This collaboration is very similar to the Destiny 2 x Epic Games collab that saw Fortnite skins come to the game. While Fortnite isn’t console-exclusive, you can bet that Bungie wants to make as much money as possible and make the PlayStation armor ornaments available for all platforms.

Sony acquired Bungie in January 2022, which is why we are seeing this Destiny 2 x PlayStation collab. Though it isn’t clear what Sony intends to do with Bungie yet, I hope that we get a Destiny 2 tv or movie adaptation like we got with The Last of Us.

If we don’t get Destiny 2 on the big screen, there have been rumors that Destiny 3 might be coming soon. With Sony’s backing, Bungie can aim even higher with Destiny 3. But, all of that is up in the air. For now, take comfort in knowing you’ll be able to get the Destiny 2 x PlayStation collab armor regardless of your platform.

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023