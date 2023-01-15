Are you wondering what The Last of Us HBO age rating is so you can determine if you or your family should watch it? Episode 1 of the long-anticipated series premieres on January 15, 2023, and you may not be familiar with the video game that it is adapting. The Last of Us takes place in a zombie apocalypse and contains elements of drama with other humans. Based on that brief description, you might have some ideas of the content the show will cover, but let us take out the guesswork. Here is The Last of Us HBO age rating and parents guide so you can make the best decision on whether or not to watch it.

The Last of Us HBO Age Rating

The Last of Us HBO series has a TV-MA rating in the United States. This rating means that the show is intended to be viewed by mature, adult audiences and may be unsuitable for children under 17. Here are the rest of the rating certifications in countries airing the series:

Argentina: 16

16 India: UA 16+

UA 16+ United Kingdom: 15

15 United States: TV-MA

The Last of Us Show Parents Guide

The show has received the above ratings for categories like Sex and Nudity, Violence and Gore, Profanity, Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking, and Frightening and Intense Scenes. Viewer discretion is advised, and we will go through each category below, so you can decide whether you want your family to watch The Last of Us.

Does the Last of Us Have Positive Themes and Messages?

The Last of Us will provide its viewers with themes of surviving, being brave, and persevering. While the characters are flawed, they show the importance of loyalty to family and friends. The characters’ actions also show teamwork, selflessness, and communication that your family can benefit from.

Does the Last of Us Have Sex and Nudity?

The Last of Us will show a couple sleeping together, albeit fully clothed. A fully naked corpse is also shown in one of the episodes.

Does the Last of Us Have Violence and Gore?

The Last of Us has a great deal of violence, using weapons like blunt weapons and firearms. The show will also show the gory, graphic, and bloody deaths of humans (children included) and the infected.

Does the Last of Us Have Profanity?

The Last of Us will have a lot of cursing, including major words like fuck, shit, asshole, and goddamn, among others.

Does the Last of Us Have Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking?

The Last of Us will show its characters engaging in drinking and taking drugs. Drugs are also used as a trade item, and dealing is referenced.

Does the Last of Us Have Frightening and Intense Scenes?

The Last of Us will include intense and frightening scenes like the infected monsters, corpses, fires, imprisonment, and hangings.

The Last of Us will have new episodes released weekly exclusively on HBO starting January 15, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 15th, 2023