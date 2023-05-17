Bungie Buffs 17 Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Image: Bungie, Blueberries

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will feature many new changes, one of the biggest being buffs and changes to 17 Exotic Weapons. It’s no surprise that some Exotic Weapons are outperformed by the more meta Exotic Weapons. To make some of the neglected options more fun, Bungie has buffed these 17 Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2.

All Destiny 2 Season 21 Exotic Weapon Changes, Explained

We know Bungie is bringing many changes to a few Titan, Hunter, and Warlock Exotic Armor pieces, but these Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Exotic Weapon changes is something all players can look forward to.

Here are the 17 Exotic Weapons receiving changes and buffs in Destiny 2:

Eyes of Tomorrow

Graviton Lance

Jade Rabbit

The Manticore

Lumina

Heartshadow

Worldline Zero

Sweet Business

Legend of Acrius

Tommy’s Matchbook

No Time to Explain

Skyburner’s Oath

Salvation’s Grip

Bad Juju

Fighting Lion

Thunderlord

Winterbite

And now, here are the individual changes and buffs made to these 17 Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

Eyes of Tomorrow

This buff makes the Adaptive Ordnance Exotic trait more viable.

Killing 4 targets with a missile volley will refund one ammo.

Graviton Lance

The buffs made to Graviton Lance make it more powerful and put it more in line with Revision Zero’s 2-burst tuning.

Increase RPM from 257 to 300.

Increase first shot damage from: Body: 9.5 to 19. Crit: 15.7 to 31.4

Decrease second shot damage from: Body: 35.6 to 25.6 Crit: 58.7 to 42.3



Jade Rabbit

The buff to Jade Rabbit makes the state of the Exotic perk easier to track and increases the reward for precision.

Added buff text to show when Fate of All Fools increased body shot damage is active.

Quickly hitting 3 critical hits now refunds 3 shots instead of 1.

The Manticore

These great buffs to The Manticore make it more viable to use. Previously, the Exotic perk would leave you vulnerable, but now, using The Manticore to fly around makes more sense.

Increased the catalyst’s damage resistance from tier 3 to tier 4.

Increased movement speed during hang time.

Activating the catalyst perk (through an airborne kill or sustained damage following an airborne kill) now partially refills the magazine.

Lumina

Lumina’s buff makes it more in line with the Ace of Spades.

Increased Noble Rounds cap from 5 to 6.

Heartshadow

The buff to Heartshadow makes it easier to proc the Exotic perk and, when the damage buff is active, you Weaken enemies which I believe is a huge buff considering how powerful Weaken is.

Damage increase now activates quicker while invisible, after 0.25s instead of 1s.

Heartshadow now Weakens upon dealing any damage while the damage increase is active.

Worldline Zero

Since Bungie is buffing Swords, Worldline Zero needed a buff to keep it feeling Exotic.

The sprinting Heavy attack can now be chained into itself once. Sword guard energy cost from each sprinting heavy attack is reduced from 100% to 50%. Decreased damage from an individual sprinting heavy attack by 25% to compensate.



Sweet Business

Sweet Business is a great Exotic, but Bungie decided to make it more fun.

Now fires explosive rounds every 20 shots (fewer shots while fully spun up).

Legend of Acrius

The buffs to Legend of Acrius make it even deadlier than it already is.

Increased total ammo from 12 to 16.

Increased maximum projectile distance from 9m to 12m.

Tommy’s Matchbook

Tommy’s Matchbook only received a buff to the Catalyst, but it is still a great buff to get.

Catalyst updated: While overheated, sustained fire Scorches your target. Every 5 shots applies 14+7 (with the Embers of Ashes Fragment) scorch stacks.

No Time to Explain

The buff to No Time to Explain makes the drone work against Barrier Champion shields.

Updated drone to work with anti-barrier (will break Barrier Champion shields and over penetrate combatant shields).

Updated drone to work with Feeding Frenzy (from the NTTE catalyst).

This also resolved an issue where the feedback for Feeding Frenzy would always play when the player spawned and then never again.

Skyburner’s Oath

Skyburner’s Oath is getting a buff that adds more Scorch.

Increased scorch stacks from 3 to 5 and 5 to 10 with the Embers of Ashes Fragment.

Salvation’s Grip

Salvation’s Grip got a major rework. There are two firing modes now and there is a new perk that reloads the magazine after shattering crystals.

Reworked to have two firing modes. Charged shot creates a pattern of Stasis crystals (where the number of crystals is no longer dependent on charge time). Uncharged shot is a normal Grenade Launcher shot, which does more damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.

Added a new perk that reloads the magazine from reserves when you quickly shatter at least 3 crystals with the uncharged shot.

Bad Juju

Bad Juju always had an Auto Rifle recoil, so now it has a Pulse Rifle recoil. This makes it a lot easier to handle.

Fixed an issue that was causing the weapon to recoil like an Auto Rifle, making it harder to control. The recoil pattern will now be similar to other Pulse Rifles.

Fighting Lion

Fighting Lion was dealing too much damage to red-bar enemies. Bungie fixed this bug, but it still gets the 40% damage bonus for being an Exotic Primary weapon.

Fixed an issue that was causing this weapon to do more damage than intended to red-bar combatants.

Thunderlord

Thunderlord is one of the best Exotic Machine Guns right now thanks to the Season 20 Machine Gun buff. However, there was a bug that allowed it to deal an extra critical hit against Divinity bubbles.

Fixed an issue resulting in hits against a Divinity bubble counting as two crits instead of one.

Winterbite

Winterbite launched with an exploitable damage bug which has been fixed. The damage has been compensated.

The impact damage has been removed and redistributed to the detonation damage.

The self-damage scaling has been tuned to account for the increased damage of the detonation.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023