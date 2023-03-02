How to Get Winterbite Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall is brimming with Exotic weapons and armor and one of the ones you’ll want to get is the Winterbite Exotic Glaive. As the name suggests, Winterbite utilizes the power of Stasis much like the Verglas Curve Exotic Bow. Here’s how to get Winterbite in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to Get Winterbite Exotic Glaive, Explained

To get Winterbite in Destiny 2 Lightfall, you need to complete the Strider Exotic quest. To get the Strider Exotic quest, you need to complete the Lightfall campaign and get the Restored and Remembered Triumph by completing all four memorial quests. The fourth memorial quest is Strider.

Unlike Final Warning, Winterbite has a fairly straightforward albeit time-consuming way to unlock. We’d rather have quests to complete to get an Exotic rather than having to acquire every Strand Fragment before we can even begin the Exotic quest.

How to Get Winterbite Catalyst and What It Does

Not much is known about the Winterbite Catalyst just yet, but it is likely unlocked as you use Winterbite more. To complete the Winterbite Catalyst quest, all you need to do is defeat targets.

Once we know about the Winterbite Catalyst quest and what the Catalyst adds to the weapon, we’ll let you know. For now, work your way through all levels of the Lightfall campaign and focus on acquiring Winterbite for yourself.

While you are at it, you can discover where all of the Neomuna Lost Sectors are which will help you get the Lightfall armor Exotics like Cyrtarachne’s Facade. Of course, you’ll likely need to at least reach the Power Cap first before trying anything too dangerous. Either way, we hope you enjoy Lightfall!

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023