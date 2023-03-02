Destiny 2 Restored and Remembered Triumph Guide: How to Restore All Damaged Memorials in the Hall of Heroes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After you have completed the Lightfall campaign in Destiny 2, you’ll unlock the Hall of Heroes and be able to complete the Restored and Remembered Triumph. This Triumph isn’t as hard as finding all the action figures on Neomuna in Destiny 2, but it is a long process that will take time.

How to Get the Restored and Remembered Triumph in Destiny 2

To get the Restored and Remembered Triumph and to be one step closer to the Virtual Fighter Title, you need to complete four quests. The quests are called Stargazer, Maelstrom, Bluejay, and Strider and they are collected and completed in that order.

How to Complete the Stargazer Quest in Destiny 2

Loot a Terminal Overload chest at the end of the activity. Defeat the Vex Hydra in Esi Terminal. Obtain a Terminal Overload Key from completing Public Events, looting chests, and completing patrols. Use the key to open the Terminal Overload Key Chest. Return to the Hall of Heroes and repair the Stargazer memorial. Return to Quinn.

How to Complete the Maelstrom Quest in Destiny 2

Bond with Strand sources found on Neomuna. In Vex Incursion Zone, get chests and complete Public Events and patrols. Complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector found in Liming Harbor on Neomuna. Return to the Hall of Heroes and repair the Maelstrom memorial. Return to Quinn.

How to Complete the Bluejay Quest in Destiny 2

Obtain Shellcode Fragments by defeating enemies in the Vex Incursion Zone. Then, open a Terminal Overload Key Chest to obtain a Polymorphic Engine. Complete the Partition activity. Return to the Hall of Hales and repair the Bluejay memorial. Return to Quinn.

How to Complete the Strider Quest in Destiny 2

Visit the archivist. Spend keys on Terminal Overload Key Chests in Ahisma Park, Zephyr Concourse, and Liming Harbor. Defeat Shadow Legion to collect location data. Then, complete the Gilded Precept Lost Sector found in Ahisma Park to collect a data cipher. Speak to the activist. Repair the Strider memorial. Destroy the Hydras and shut down the confluxes at Maya’s Retreat. Claim your reward from the archivist.

