How to Complete Terminal Overload in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance is finally here and Terminal Overload is the brand new activity that is based exclusively on Neomuna. Quite similar to the Blind Well activities, this activity will involve a fire team of six Guardians as they fight the Cabal Shadow Legion and the Vex on the streets of Neomuna.

Terminal Overload in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

To begin this activity, you will have to make your way to Neomuna, and then travel to the Zephyr Concourse. Once you’re here, you’ll notice a Psion with a golden aura surrounding it. Surrounding this Psion will be three small fragments of Darkness. To initiate the activity, you will have to destroy these three fragments.

There are three separate phases to the Terminal Overload activity in Destiny 2. While the initial two phases require you to clear a plethora of smaller enemies, there’s a boss fight at the end of the activity. The boss fight is pretty straightforward. There are a total of three damage phases that you’ll come across. After every successful damage phase, the boss will encapsulate itself within a shield, You will have to destroy three fragments of darkness to remove this shield before you can start damaging the boss again.

However, do remember that the recommended power level for this activity is 1810, so you will have to progress through a considerable part of the campaign before you can access and complete this activity. Even if there’s someone in your instance running this activity, you won’t be able to damage the boss if you’re below the required power level.

We’re currently unsure of what rewards drop from this activity, but weapons related to the Lightfall expansion seem to be the most obvious choice. We’ll update this guide once we have more information about the rewards for this activity. Here’s how you can reach the Season of Defiance power cap quickly so that you can easily farm this activity. Apart from that, here are some Strand builds you can try, while pairing it up with the Final Warning Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023