How to Get Shaders in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Image: Bungie

Fashion is one of the core pillars of Destiny 2 and shaders are completely different with Lightfall. In the past, shaders were acquired through vendors and the Eververse Store. To make things much easier for everyone, Bungie has changed how you get shaders in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to Get Shaders in Lightfall, Explained

If you aren’t familiar with shaders in Destiny 2, they are color palettes that you can apply to specific pieces of armor and also weapons. To look your best and win best fashion in Destiny 2, you need to know how to get shaders in Lightfall and beyond.

Related: All Destiny 2 Subclass Keywords, Explained: Solar, Void, Arc, Stasis, and Strand

To get shaders in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance and onward, you need to buy them from Ada-1 in the Tower. Ada-1 used to see mods, but seeing how Bungie has reworked buildcrafting and mods, Ada-1’s new job is selling shaders.

There will be three shaders available each week as it will rotate weekly, so get in there and grab the shaders you want before they are gone. The shaders will cost 10,000 Glimmer each, so come with your pockets full.

You’ll most likely still be able to get one unique shader from the vendors like Lord Shaxx, Zavala, and the Drifter. Also, it is likely you’ll still be able to purchase shaders from the Eververse Store for Bright Dust.

In Lightfall/Season of Defiance and moving forward, shaders will be sold by Ada-1 at the Tower. It can be kind of tricky to find her, so open your map and place a waypoint that will guide you to her.

You can also buy quests from her that, once completed and turned in, will grant you one Synthweave which you can use to permanently unlock an armor Ornament. With the armor ornament unlocked, you can transmog it onto your current armor whenever you’d like.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023