Best Destiny 2 Fashion in Season 19

Every Guardian knows that fashion is one of the key pillars that makes Destiny 2 fun. The most fashionable Guardians in Destiny 2 expertly mix and match pieces of gear to create something new. From cowboy hats to new Ornaments, Destiny 2 Season 19 had a lot of fashion potential.

Where to Find the Best Fashion in Destiny 2?

The best place to look for the best fashion in Destiny 2, besides the Tower, is on Reddit and Twitter. The r/DestinyFashion and #Destiny2Fashion are the best places to find fashion inspiration for your own Guardian.

There are also Bungie lead fashion shows in the Destiny 2 community now and then, so be sure to follow Bungie on Twitter to stay in the loop.

Best Fashion in Destiny 2 Season 19

Now for the main event. There are a lot of Guardians trying their best to look their best in Destiny 2 Season 19 and it really shows. If you’re looking for the best fashion in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, you’ve come to the right place.

First up, we have a solid Warlock U.S. Civil War Union soldier look. They have used the cowboy hat as well as truly spot on shaders to achieve this look.

Next up, we have a Hive inspired Titan. This look uses War Numen’s Chest to good use as well as an all-black look thanks to three different shaders.

For all the Star Wars fans, this next outfit is a Hunter version of Darth Revan. Of course, the hood and the helmet are perfect, but the colors and the legs and chest pieces really complete the look. I wonder what weapons he wields to get the lightsaber look.

Of course, a big look this season is the space cowboy thanks to the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Everybody’s got their own version of the space cowboy and they all always look really cool.

Lastly, we’ve got a Hunter who is already preparing for Strand in Lightfall. The armor itself looks Hive and Taken inspired, especially thanks to the shaders, and the Strand emote just completes the look.

There is so much good fashion in Destiny 2 Season 19. Guardians are dressed up as Radahn from Elden Ring, Master Chief from Halo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and mixes of their own creation. With Lightfall coming up, the fashion in Destiny 2 Season 20 is about to pop off.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023