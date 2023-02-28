What is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Power Cap? – Answered

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players will know a lot about how Power Caps work in the game and will no doubt be wanting to know what Lightfall’s is. By leveling your Power you can prepare yourself for some of the game’s toughest challenges that will be awaiting you. This article will inform you of what the Destiny 2 Lightfall Power Cap is.

Max Power Cap for Destiny 2 Lightfall

The max Power Cap for Destiny 2 Lightfall is 1800 so you will need to spend a lot of time gaining levels by way of getting higher power gear. However, you can reach the overall hard power cap of 1810 by acquiring Pinnacle pieces of gear. Even when you reach the designed power cap so to speak — this process will still allow you the chance to gain even higher power.

With the number of activities that you have access to; there won’t be too much issue to be had with finding gear that will boost your power level up quickly. Of course, if you are planning to go raiding then you will absolutely want to be completing end-game activities such as Grandmaster Nightfalls for the best gear.

When Will the Power Cap Get Higher in Destiny 2?

The Power Cap will usually increase with a new expansion or season. This means that when the next season arrives in Destiny 2 is when there will likely be a raised Power Cap. It can be tricky at first to work out how long you will have with each Power Cap but a season tends to last for a good few months — so you will be safe to level up without fear of trying to catch up with others in a new season.

No matter what you are planning to do in Destiny 2 it is always a great idea to have your Power level as high as it can be. Before you start hunting for all of the lost sectors it will be worthwhile to make sure you have a high power level ready to go for the journey.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023