How to Get Final Warning Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Final Warning was an Exotic shown off before Lightfall launches, and now that Destiny 2 Lightfall is here, we know how to get it. If you want to create a master Strand build, then you need to add Final Warning to your Destiny 2 arsenal.

How to Get Final Warning in Destiny 2

Final Warning is an Exotic Kinetic Sidearm that deals Strand damage. It has the All at Once perk that marks targets and loads bullets. Upon release, the bullets track the enemies and Unravel them after a fully charged release.

Final Warning also has the Pick Your Poison perk that deals body damage when hipfiring and deals critical damage at high velocity when aiming.

The only way to get Final Warning is to get and complete the The Final Strand Exotic Quest. This quest is received after you complete the Lightfall campaign.

How to Complete The Final Strand Quest in Destiny 2

The Final Strand is a seven-part quest in Destiny 2. You first need to talk to Nimbus in Striders’ Gate in Neomuna. After that, follow the waypoint to find the Strand-inoculated gadgets in Veil Containment.

Defeat the Shadow Legion that show up and interact with what they drop. Continue forward and defeat the Typhon Imperator. He can be tough, so make sure you are at the Power Cap.

After receiving the Veil Spectrometer from the Typhon Imperator, visit the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes. Complete Osiris’s training program in under five minutes and 30 seconds. Visit the Pouka Pond again, and you’ll receive Final Warning.

Once you have Final Warning, you can try to get the Final Warning Catalyst. Unfortunately, the Catalyst is a random drop, so be sure to use Final Warning a lot and you’ll eventually find the Catalyst and be able to complete it.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023