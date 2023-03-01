How to Get the Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Virtual Fighter is the Title for completing all of the Lightfall Triumphs in Destiny 2. It’s a pretty cool title and, if you love Neomuna and everything Destiny 2 Lightfall brings, you’ll want to get the Virtual Fighter Title.

Destiny 2: How to Get the Virtual Fighter Title, Explained

There are nine Triumphs that you need to complete to get the Virtual Fighter Title. You can view these Triumphs and your progress by going to the Journey menu and selecting Titles. Select the Lightfall Triumphs page and you’ll see what you need to do.

Here are all of the Lightfall Triumphs and how to complete them to get the Virtual Fighter Title:

Neomuni Souvenirs – Complete the Neomuni Collections. This means you need to get all the Neomuni armor and weapons which can be done by increasing Nimbus’s vendor rank.

– Complete the Neomuni Collections. This means you need to get all the Neomuni armor and weapons which can be done by increasing Nimbus’s vendor rank. Restored and Remembered – Restore all of the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes. Once you have completed the Lightfall campaign and have opened the Hall of Heroes, you’ll need to progress through the quests and complete Stargazer, Maelstrom, Bluejay, and Strider.

– Restore all of the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes. Once you have completed the Lightfall campaign and have opened the Hall of Heroes, you’ll need to progress through the quests and complete Stargazer, Maelstrom, Bluejay, and Strider. Master of Survival – Complete any campaign mission Master difficulty. This may seem hard (because it is hard) but you can use the best Strand builds to your advantage.

– Complete any campaign mission Master difficulty. This may seem hard (because it is hard) but you can use the best Strand builds to your advantage. Terminal Treasures – Open Terminal Overload chests. This is done at the end of the Terminal Overload activity.

– Open Terminal Overload chests. This is done at the end of the Terminal Overload activity. They’re Not Dolls – Collect all Neomuna action figures and put them where they belong in Striders’ Gate. There is a yellow house next to Nimbus’s location. The action figures are placed here. We’ll have a guide on how to find all of the action figures soon.

– Collect all Neomuna action figures and put them where they belong in Striders’ Gate. There is a yellow house next to Nimbus’s location. The action figures are placed here. We’ll have a guide on how to find all of the action figures soon. Unfinished Business – Complete the Unfinished Business quest. This one is great because you’ll also get the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun.

– Complete the Unfinished Business quest. This one is great because you’ll also get the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun. Overclocked – Complete a Partition within 7 minutes. This one has to do with Osiris’s time trial, so continue with the Neomuna quests to access this.

– Complete a Partition within 7 minutes. This one has to do with Osiris’s time trial, so continue with the Neomuna quests to access this. Honorary Cloud Strider – Claim all rank rewards from Nimbus. Continue to grab and complete bounties every day to do this quickly.

– Claim all rank rewards from Nimbus. Continue to grab and complete bounties every day to do this quickly. The Final Strand – Complete the Final Strand quest. This one is also great because you’ll be rewarded with the Final Warning Exotic Sidearm.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023