How to Get Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Deterministic Chaos is an Exotic Void Power Machine Gun in Destiny 2. It has the Heavy Metal perk that makes every fourth bullet Weaken its target and the Vexadecimal perk that makes every fourth bullet Volatile. If you need a refresher on the Void keywords, we’ve got you, but here’s how to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2.

How to Get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2

Deterministic Chaos is an Exotic weapon tied to Lightfall. And you need to play through Lightfall to get it. To get Deterministic Chaos, you need to complete the What Remains mission in the Lightfall campaign.

Related: How to Get Final Warning Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2

It is only a matter of time until you complete the What Remains quest, but you might also need to complete the Unfinished Business Exotic quest.

How to Complete the Unfinished Business Quest in Destiny 2

The Unfinished Business Exotic quest in Destiny 2 is acquired after the Lightfall campaign. Once you have it, you’ll see that it is a 13-step quest. You’ll need to visit the Hall of Heroes and talk to Nimbus.

You’ll then need to collect Cipher Qubits from Vex to extract Rohan’s data. With that done, you can find the final data packet in Maya’s Retreat. Survive the Vex attack and you’re onto the next objective.

You’ll then need to talk with Nimbus and Osiris. Then, complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector. With that done, you’ll need to defeat enemies in Ahimsa Park. Next, go to the Typhon Imperator to get a Seed of Silver Wings. Return to Nimbus.

If you have finished the What Remains mission, you can continue to the last steps of the Unfinished Business quest in Destiny 2. Follow the quest to its conclusions and you’ll get Deterministic Chaos.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023