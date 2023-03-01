How to Get Strand Meditations Fast in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Before or after you’ve unlocked the Strand subclass in Destiny 2, you’ll want to get Strand Meditations. But first, you may want to know what Strand Meditations even are. Destiny 2 is filled with confusing stuff, including how to unlock additional loadout slots, but here is what Strand Mediations are and how to get a lot of them quickly.

What Are Strand Meditations in Detsiny 2?

As a quick refresher, Strand Meditations are a currency used to unlock Strand Grenades, Aspects, and Fragments. Instead of grinding out specific quests for all of the abilities like we had to do for Stasis, Strand is more streamlined with Strand Meditations.

How to Get Strand Meditations Fast in Destiny 2

There are two ways to get Strand Meditations: defeat enemies with Strand abilities and defeat enemies and complete events in the Vex Incursion Zone on Neomuna.

Once you complete the Lightfall campaign and get Strand, you can start earning Strand Meditations quickly by eliminating enemies with your abilities. You’ll likely want to know what the best Strand build is to do that.

To make your accumulation of Strand Meditations even faster, spend time eliminating enemies and completing events in the Vex Incursion Zone on Neomuna. This is currently on the east side of Liming Harbor. Vex enemies killed here are more likely to drop Strand Meditations after any final blow.

To make the most Strand Meditations fast, complete Heroic Public Events. Once you learn how to change every Neomuna Public Event into a Heroic event, you’ll earn a lot of Strand Meditations by completing those events.

And that is the best way to get Strand Meditations fast in Destiny 2. Note that there are a few Strand Fragments locked until a specific day, like when the Root of Nightmares Raid goes live. Until then, you can make progress and earn the Final Warning Exotic Sidearm.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023