How to Unlock Strand Subclasses in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Strand is the second Darkness-based subclass and one of the major highlights of Destiny 2 Lightfall. Keeping the reworks aside, the last time a new subclass went live was back in Beyond Light, so it’s understandable why everyone is so excited about this new subclass. And now that it’s in the game, how do you unlock the fifth subclass for your characters?

When Can You Unlock Strand for Your Characters in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Since Strand is one of the central themes of the expansion, you will have to complete the expansion to fully unlock its power on one character. The first time you get to use Strand is during the very first mission of this campaign. You’ll be shown how to use the Grapple, and will be introduced to a super depending upon the character you’re playing the expansion with.

During this prologue, not only will you be able to use the new subclass, but you will also feel its side effects. After using the super a few times, you will end up being exhausted, and you won’t be able to fight anymore. Thankfully, it’s just a cutscene from here on out, and the Cloud Striders are there to help. But if this had been in the middle of a fight, then things wouldn’t have been in the favor of the Guardians.

That said, in order to completely unlock all Aspects and Fragments of Strand, you will have to complete the entire campaign. Once you’ve completed the campaign, you will be able to experiment with different builds about the same. In fact, after you’ve completed the campaign on one character, you can use skip tokens to skip the campaign on your remaining characters, but these tokens are expensive.

For now, only a few Fragments have gone live, but just like the Stasis and Void 3.0, additional Strand Fragments will be going live after the Root of Nightmares raid has been completed. While you might not be able to explore Strand’s full potential, you will still be able to build craft using the brand new fragments that have been released for the Light subclasses in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

