Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign Mission List: How Long is the Expansion?

The Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign is turning out to be a very important expansion in terms of storylines. While the mission list isn’t that impressive, the information they contain is probably one of the reasons why so many people have been anticipating the title for so long. You can choose to complete the campaign in either Classic mode or Legendary mode. Although the story remains the same, the rewards are more in the latter.

How Long is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign?

The entire Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign is around 6-7 hours long. This time frame does not include any side activities like the Season of Defiance seasonal quest lines and Terminal Overload. If those are included, the total time should go up by an hour or two.

Given that there are a lot of activity modifiers enabled on the Legendary campaign, completing the campaign on this mode should take you around 8-9 hours. The entire story of the campaign is divided into eight elaborate missions. These missions are as follows:

First Contact

Under Siege

Downfall

Breakneck

On The Verge

No Time Left

Headlong

Desperate Measures

Now, you won’t be able to complete all the missions in one single run, because some of the missions will require you to complete some side missions and farm some smaller activities. Now farming is important because you’ll need to get your power level up as quickly as you can, to make the final few missions a little easy.

Given that the entire difficulty scales based on the number of players in a Fireteam, you might end up finishing the campaign a bit quicker than someone who is running it with a team. That said, in case you don’t want to play it on any other character but you still want to unlock Strand for those characters, you can go for the Lightfall campaign skip boost.

Although you will still have to play the missions if you want the triumphs and the rewards, the boost token is a quick yet expensive way to unlock Strand in the game. The only catch is that this boost won’t be available unless you’ve completed the expansion on your main character in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023