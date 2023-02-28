How to Unlock Additional Loadout Slots in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Loadout Slots are one of Destiny 2‘s best features in its new Lightfall expansions. We no longer have to open a new window or fumble around on our desks for our phones to change our Guardian’s setup for an activity. Loadouts can be swiftly changed in the Character menu at any time — even mid-fight.

With so many weapons and subclasses to choose from, including the new Strand subclass, your Loadouts will soon fill up. The good news is that you can unlock additional Loadout slots in Destiny 2, but you’ll have to earn them.

How to Unlock More Loadout Slots in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

By default, six loadout slots are available in Destiny 2; however, players can earn themselves four extra slots by completing the ‘Flawless, Solo, & Legendary‘ Guardian Rank Objective.

To earn the Flawless, Solo, & Legendary Guardian Rank Objective, you need to complete a Legend Lost Sector on your own without dying once. You can check your progress in the new Journey tab under Rank 7 and Lost Sectors.

Once completed, you can claim the ‘Loadouts +4‘ bonus in the same area by selecting it, which will open the remaining slots in the Character menu. This is currently the only way to unlock additional Loadout slots, though we can always hope for more in the future.

Related: Destiny 2: All Neomuna Lost Sector Locations Map

What is A Legendary Lost Sector?

A Legendary Lost Sector is a Lost Sector on steroids. They feature modifiers and Champions that require Barrier, Overload, or Unstoppable attacks to defeat. The current Legendary Lost Sector will change daily, with some being more difficult than others.

Legendary Lost Sectors can be tackled in a Fireteam of up to three players, though to complete ‘Flawless, Solo, & Legendary,’ you’ll need to successfully finish the Lost Sector on your own and without a single death. You can also earn new Exotic Armor by completing Legendary Lost Sectors solo, so at least you’ll have a consolation or two in your failed attempts.

To complete a Legendary Lost Sector, you’ll need Champion Artifact Perks, which replace the Artifact Mods seen in previous seasons. You can also prepare by reading our Strand Build Guide, which covers Warlock, Titans, and even Hunters. Someone had to include them.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023