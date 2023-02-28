How To Use Loadouts in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Loadouts are brand new in Destiny 2 Lightfall. With loadouts, you can save everything equipped to your Guardian and quickly access it whenever you’d like. Loadouts in Destiny 2 are long overdue and make the game so much better.

Destiny 2: Loadouts, Explained

The moment you start Destiny 2, you’ll have six loadout slots available. You can unlock four more as you progress through the game, but six is plenty.

As mentioned above, loadouts save your current loadout. All of your weapons and their perks and mods, all of your armor and their mods, your subclass and all of its abilities, and even your shaders and ornaments are saved when you save your loadout.

To access loadouts, go to the character screen and press the left button. This will pull up the loadouts tab. To save your loadout, simply hover over a slot and press save.

Think of saving your loadout like taking a screenshot of everything you have equipped. Once your loadout is saved, you’ll be able to equip it whenever you’d like. You can always overwrite the loadout as well.

Can You Rename the Loadouts in Destiny 2?

Oddly enough, you can’t rename the loadouts in Destiny 2. The first six loadout slots are called PVP, Delta, Trials, Nightfall, Void, and Void.

Perhaps later, you can rename the loadout slots and assign a specific image for them, but for now, you just need to remember what loadout you have saved under the given names and icons.

It seems strange that Bungie isn’t allowing us to change the name and image of each loadout slot, but we are just happy we have loadouts in the game. Hopefully, we’ll be able to name them and change the image in the future.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023