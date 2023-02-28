What Are Overcharged Weapons in Destiny 2? Explained

Image: Bungie

Overcharged weapons are one of the many changes that Bungie is introducing in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. This is not a new weapon subtype, instead, it’s a weapon modifier that will actually work in your favor in certain activities during the new season.

How to Get Overcharged Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance?

As mentioned in a Bungie blog post, overcharged weapons will be featured in high-level activities only. For these activities, a specific weapon set will receive an overcharge bonus. While this will probably rotate every week, weapon types with anti-champion mods in the seasonal artifact will also receive the overcharge bonus in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

What makes these overcharged weapons so special? These weapons get a 25% damage bonus in these high-level activities. The effect will be strongest on powerful enemies and will be almost negligible on rank-and-file enemies. That said, this buff won’t stack with weapon surges.

What is a Weapon Surge?

Burns are now being segregated into threats and surges. A weapon surge is quite similar to overcharged weapons, however, these are more subclass dependent. For Season of Defiance, there are three weapon surges. Strand will be the featured surge for this season, while Solar and Void will rotate on a weekly basis.

Unlike overcharge, a surge isn’t limited to weapons only. It will be applicable to all elemental abilities. For example, when the Solar surge is active, all Solar grenades and melee abilities will deal an additional 25% damage to all enemies. On the other hand, threats mean that any incoming elemental ability will be increased by 25%.

These two modifiers are a part of the changes being introduced in most PvE activities. Although the Match Game modifier is going away, enemy health is being increased across the board to compensate for all the buffs that the weapons and subclasses are getting during Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

Speaking of the new subclass, here are some builds for Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans using Strand. You will also be able to use a new ability known as Grapple, which will allow you to traverse areas easily.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023