All Champion Weaknesses in Destiny 2, Explained: Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable

Destiny 2 Lightfall is here and that means the ways in which you can take down Champions (AKA knowing their weaknesses) is much different. In Destiny 2, Champions are enemies called Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable. You’ll find them in almost every mid- to high-difficulty activity which means you need to know how to stop them. Luckily, they each have weaknesses.

All Champion Weaknesses in Destiny 2

Thanks to the recent Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes, we know exactly what every Champions’ weaknesses are. Let’s get right into it.

All Barrier Champion Weaknesses in Destiny 2

Shots from a player with the Solar Radiant buff.

buff. Shots from a player with the Void Volatile Rounds buff.

buff. Shots from a player with the Strand Unraveling Rounds buff.

All Overshield Champion Weaknesses in Destiny 2

Arc Jolt

Void Suppression

Stasis Slow

All Unstoppable Champion Weakness in Destiny 2

Arc Blind

Solar Ignition

Stasis Shatter

Strand Suspend

In the past, Barrier, Overshield, and Unstoppable Champions were weak to specific weapon types. For instance, you might have to use a Pulse Rifle to weaken an Overshield Champion or a Sidearm to weaken an Unstoppable enemy. Not anymore!

With this new change, Bungie aims to allow players to use the guns they want while also still requiring specific counters from subclass buffs and debuffs. This grants more player freedom while keeping the challenge alive.

We can’t wait to see what kind of Champion counters and team compositions need to be formed to continue to apply weaknesses to Champions in Lightfall and onward. We expect it will offer more fun, but the community at large might disagree when they actually get their hands on it.

Either way, make sure to keep this page bookmarked for whenever you need a reminder on what each Champions’ weaknesses are in Destiny 2!