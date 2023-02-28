How to Unlock the Seasonal Artifact in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

The seasonal artifact for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance is known as the Ascendant Scepter. While the concept of the seasonal artifact remains the same, Bungie has made some changes to it, especially with respect to the mods that it has to offer. But how do you acquire this artifact in the game, and what are the different mods it has to offer?

Unlocking the Ascendant Scepter Seasonal Artifact in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

To unlock this artifact, you will have to play through the initial mission for the Lightfall quest line. Truth be told the first mission is somewhat elaborate. You will be fighting the Shadow Legion on their ships, and you will finally make it to Neomuna in a Cabal escape pod. After you land, you will face yet another load of these Cabal enemies.

Here’s where you will get your first-hand experience of the new subclass known as Strand. Although the effects won’t last for long, you will be introduced to the new grapple mechanic and a new super, based on your class. After you’ve done all that, the Cloudstriders will swoop in and defeat the group of Cabal closing in on Osiris.

With those enemies finally taken care of, you will regroup with Nimbus, Rohan, and Osiris at the Watch Tower. When you interact with Nimbus at the Watch Tower for the first time, he will hand you the Ascendant Scepter, thereby kicking off the Season of Defiance quest line.

Just like the previous seasonal artifacts, the Ascendant Scepter will come with various seasonal mods, which are now called seasonal perks. You won’t have to slot them into any armor piece because the perks stack passively. Here’s a quick list of all the perks in each column.

All Perks in the Ascendant Scepter Seasonal Artifact

Column 1

Anti-Barrier Sidearms Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifles Your equipped Pulse Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Bows Damage by fully drawn arrows from your equipped Bows disrupts combatants, stunning the target, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Bows are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Scout Rifles Aiming down the sights of a Scout Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Automatics Overload Sustained fire from Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns are always Overcharged when that modifier is active.

Column 2

Authorized Mods: Solar The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Solar weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Strand The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Void The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Grenades The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your grenades are significantly discounted. Multi-Siphon Mods Grants access to armor mods in your helmet that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon mod with the Solar Siphon Mod and the Void Siphon mods.

Column 3

Shatter Orbs The first time you break a combatant’s shield, you create an Orb of Power if you break the shield with the matching damage type. Defiant Armory Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Noble Deeds, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Tex Balanced Stock, and Ambush Origin traits. Untangler Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon suspends targets damaged by the explosion. Solar Surge Collecting a Firesprite gives you Armor Charge. Volatile Flow Picking up an Orb of Power grants your Void weapons Volatile Rounds.

Column 4

Bricks from Beyond Defeating a powerful combatant with a Void weapon has a chance to generate Heavy ammo for you and your teammates. Flare up Firebolt Grenades apply more Scorch stacks. Damaging a combatant with a Firebolt Grenade spawns a Firesprite near them. Origin Hones Weapons with the Noble Deeds, Nanotracing Rockets, Tex Balanced Stock, and Ambush Origin traits are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Allied Unraveling Rapid final blows with a Strand weapon grant your weapon Unraveling Rounds, with a longer duration near allies. Counterweave When you or a member of your fireteam stuns or defeats a Champion, you gain energy for your least-charged Strand ability.

Column 5

Stranded Reach Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon creates a larger and more damaging explosion. Rain of Firebolts When you have Firebolt Grenades equipped, gain a second grenade charge. Void Weapons Channeling You gain a temporary bonus to Void weapon damage after you defeat a target with a Void weapon while at least one of your Void abilities is fully charged. This damage bonus increases based on the number of fully charged Void abilities you have. Medieval Champion Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Landing consecutive hits with a Sword disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Swords are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Prismatic Transfer When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a subclass damage type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage.

That’s everything you need to know about the brand new seasonal artifact in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. While you’re busy dealing with the threat of the Shadow Legion, here are some Strand builds that you can try. And here’s a quick rundown of the new Grapple ability.

