All Neomuna Action Figure Locations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

If you want to get the Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2, you need to know how to get all the action figures and where to place them on Neomuna. New action figures are released weekly and you’ll need to have completed the Lightfall campaign to get them. Destiny 2 has a lot of secrets. Who knew action figures would be one of them.

Where to Find All Action Figures in Destiny 2 Lightfall

There are currently two action figures available in Destiny 2 Week 1. One is found in Ahisma Park and one is found in Irkalla Complex which is past Zephyr Concourse. Here’s how to find them both.

How to Get the Ahisma Park Action Figure in Destiny 2

Right when you enter Ahisma Park from Striders’ Gate, there is a dome-shaped building. Enter the building from the second-floor balcony.

Once inside this building, jump down to the first level. Here, you’ll see stairs near a Pouka mural. Traverse underneath the stairs and you’ll find the first action figure tucked away against the rock.

How to Get the Irkalla Complex Action Figure in Destiny 2

To get the action figure in Irkalla Complex, start on the west end of Zephyr Concourse near where the glass region chest is. Continue through the hallway to Esi Terminal. Once you are at Esi Terminal, continue left and through the open door at the end of the alley.

Follow the corridor straight until your reach an open door on the right. Continue forward and straight through the next open door. Once outside, use the balconies on the right to traverse down. Continue forward and through the black and yellow portal.

This will take you to the front of Irkalla Complex. Enter the complex through the hole in the wall and take an immediate left turn. Use the boxes to jump to the top of the front-facing wall.

While on the wall, jump onto the first broken cannon that aims left. Use a sniper to shoot the pyramid fragment that is in line with the cannon. Repeat this for the cannon next to this one that is facing right. Repeat this again on the last cannon that aims straight and is on fire.

If you’ve done it right, the action figure will appear at the end of the cannon you are currently on. Now that you have both of the available action figures, you need to place them in the right spot.

Where to Place All Action Figures in Destiny 2 Lightfall

If you spawn at Striders’ Gate and jump down to the right of where Nimbus is, you’ll see a yellow building. Go inside and you’ll see markers indicating where you need to place your action figures.

As more action figure locations are revealed, we’ll update this article with how to find them. Stay posted and stay frosty, Guardians.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023