How to Find All Liming Harbor Apogee Repeaters in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Neomuna in Destiny 2 is filled with lots of secrets and one of them is Apogee Repeaters which are scattered everywhere thanks to the completion of the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race. There are several to find in each POI in Destiny 2, but this guide is to help you find all eight Apogee Repeaters in Liming Harbor.

All Liming Harbor Apogee Repeaters Locations in Destiny 2

There are eight Apogee Repeaters in Liming Harbor, which is the southernmost POI in Neomuna. You’ll likely need the Strand Grapple for this as the Apogee Repeaters, which are glowing orange pyramid fragments, will require some expert platforming skills.

Related: Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Loot Table: Raid Weapons & Armor Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Be sure to use the map above to help guide you to the general locations of each Apogee Repeater. For more specific instructions, keep reading. Fast travel to Liming Harbor and let’s get started.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 1

The first Apogee Repeater in Liming Harbor is left of the fast travel spawn. Hop onto the exterior of the long building on the left and look back toward spawn.

You’ll see the Apogee Repeater on top of a fan. Jump or use your grapple to get to it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 2

The second Apogee Repeater in Liming Harbor is found high up next to the right tall three-paneled glass shield just before the bridge that leads to Maya’s Retreat.

To help you get this one, clear out any surrounding Vex and, when jumping, utilize the Mantle ability. Aim directly for the ledge that is next to the Apogee Repeater and you’ll Mantle onto the glass shield. This is helpful since landing directly on the glass shield is difficult.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 3

The third Apogee Repeater in Liming Harbor is located right before the fan Regional Chest at the top right side of the area. Mantle onto the tall silver art piece and you’ll get this Apogee Repeater pretty easily.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 4

Just outside and to the left of the Thrilladrome Lost Sector is where you’ll find the fourth Apogee Repeater in Liming Harbor.

To get it, jump up onto the first beam next to the three neon orange screens. Then, jump up to the next level and snag the Apogee Repeater.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 5

The fifth Apogee Repeater in Liming Harbor is found near the northwest region of the area. It is up high next to the two big neon pink screens.

To get this Apogee Repeater. Jump onto the building in the corner. Then, jump onto the pink screen and carefully walk over to the Apogee Repeater.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 6

The sixth Apogee Repeater in Liming Harbor is found on the blue crane on the west side of the region.

This one is fairly easy to get. Simply jump onto the yellow boxes and climb up to the crane. Jump onto the crane and crouch down to collect the Apogee Repeater.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 7

In the southwest part of the region, you’ll find the seventh Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater at the end of the last tall structure on the southwest side.

To get to this one, jump onto the spoiler platforms between the tall grey building and the yellow building. Then, jump onto the beam on the inside of the grey building. Walk along it until you reach the Apogee Repeater.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater Location 8

Lastly, the eighth Liming Harbor Apogee Repeater is found on the long middle building, opposite of the first’s position. Simply jump onto the exterior of this building, walk along the edge, and collect the Apogee Repeater.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023