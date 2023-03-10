Destiny 2: Who Won the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race

Image: Bungie

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race is officially over. We have a winner! After an immeasurable show of strength, teamwork, dedication, and grit, we have a winner of the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race.

Who is the Winner of the Lightfall World First Raid Race in Destiny 2

The winner of the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race is a Guardian by the name of roenXD.All_the_players was close behind, but roenXD took the win. Saltagreppo was the winner of the King’s Fall Raid in Witch Queen, and their team came close, but didn’t quite make it.

Of course, there are six winners in total because the Fireteam size required for a Raid is six. The clan that stuck together, won together.

Though we saw roenXD clear the Root of Nightmares Raid Race first, we have to wait on Bungie to officially crown roenXD as the winners. There are players that aren’t on Twitch that could’ve won earlier than roenXD, so wait for Bungie for the official winner announcement.

The winners of the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race get a lifetime of bragging rights and they all get the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race Belt.

If you didn’t participate in the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race, you can still participate in the Contest Mode to qualify for the RoN jacket and unique Emblems. If you just want to watch, be sure to get your Twitch Drop Emblems.

Though new techniques like the Rocket Grapple are fun and interesting, we didn’t see a Rocket Grapple appearance in the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race as it is hard to pull off and takes knowing what is ahead to use properly. Hopefully, we see it in future Raid Races.

The best Destiny 2 players in the world have competed in the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race and you can create a build just like what they have.

If you want to build a build just like what you saw in the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race, then check out our guides like the best Solar Warlock build.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023