Best Strand Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2

In order to achieve the best Strand Titan build in Destiny 2, you need to select the best Strand Fragments. Following how the best Strand Fragments for Warlock and the best Strand Fragments for Hunter are different, the best Strand Fragments for Titan are specific in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Best Strand Fragments for Titans, Explained

Thread of Mind – Defeating Suspended enemies grants Class Ability energy.

– Defeating Suspended enemies grants Class Ability energy. Thread of Wisdom – Defeating Suspended enemies with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power.

– Defeating Suspended enemies with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power. Thread of Transmutation – While you have Woven Mail, weapon final blows create a Tangle. +10 Strength.

– While you have Woven Mail, weapon final blows create a Tangle. +10 Strength. Thread of Continuity – Suspend, Unravel, and Sever applied to enemies have increased duration. +10 Strength.

These are the best Strand Fragments for Titans because the best Strand Titan build focuses on Woven Mail and Suspend. After you’ve farmed enough Strand Meditations, you can buy these Fragments and become unstoppable.

Thread of Mind is excellent as it creates a loop: use your Class Ability to Suspend enemies and use Thread of Mind to get Class Ability back as you defeat Suspended enemies.

Thread of Wisdom creates Orbs of Power after defeating Suspended enemies with precision final blows. With the right mods, this can help you get ability energy back as well as proc other useful buffs.

Thread of Transmutation is great for the Strand Titan because you will almost always have Woven Mail thanks to the Into the Fray Aspect. With This Fragment, you get another loop where Tangles get your Woven Mail and having Woven Mail and getting final weapon blows (maybe even with the Perpetualis God Roll) while Woven Mail is active creates Tangles.

Lastly, Thread of Continuity grants a passive +10 to Strength and also makes your Suspend even stronger. You’ll constantly be using suspend so to have that be even better is great.

Those are the best Strand Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2. If you’re already over Strand, you can work on creating the best Solar Titan build in the game right now.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023