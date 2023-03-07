Destiny 2 Perpetualis God Roll and How to Get It

Image: Bungie

Perpetualis is a new 600 RPM Kinetic Strand Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Since everyone is trying to make the best Strand builds in the game (see the crazy Weaver’s Trance Strand Build), Perpetualis is an exceptional weapon to get and farm for since it is craftable.

Perpetualis has an Adaptive Frame which means it is well-rounded, reliable, and sturdy. It has the Noble Deeds Origin Trait which grants a stack of Noble Deeds after reviving allies, healing, or gaining Overshield or Subclass buffs. With Noble Deeds on, you gain a bonus to Handling and Reload Speed. Kills remove one stack of Noble Deeds.

Here are the basic stats for Perpetualis in Destiny 2:

Impact: 21

21 Range: 43

43 Stability: 35

35 Handling: 62

62 Reload Speed: 58

How to Get Perpetualis in Destiny 2

Getting a Perpetualis is easy in Destiny 2. All you need to do is open Defiant Chests with Defiant Keys at the end of the Defiant Battlegrounds. You can also focus your Defiant Engrams into Perpetualis.

Once you’ve extracted five Perpetualis patterns, you can craft your own God Roll with enhanced perks. Here is the God Roll for Perpetualis in PvP and PvE.

Perpetualis PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Hatchling

Perpetualis has similar perks and playstyle to Synchronic Roulette, but it is a bit different since it is an Auto Rifle. The goal of the Perpetualis PvE God Roll is to focus on bringing the Recoil down and the Stability up.

To do that, we start with the Arrowhead Brake barrel. The Arrowhead Brake reduces the Recoil of Perpetualis by 30 points and adds 10 points to Handling. This is major considering Perpetualis has some crazy Recoil.

Second, Tactical Mag is the best choice as it gives 10 points to Reload Speed, 5 to Stability, and increases the Mag size by 8 rounds. You won’t sacrifice anything with Tactical Mag and you’ll get a lot of great boosts.

Killing Wind is the best PvE Perpetualis God Roll perk because it grants +50 to Mobility, +40 to Handling, and +20 to Range on final Perpetualis blows. It also grants a 5% increase to damage falloff distance and lasts five seconds, but can be continued with final Perpetualis final blows. While Envious Assassin is usually a good pick, if you want to mainly use Perpetualis, Killing Wind is the way to go.

Hatchling is the best perk in column two because precision final blows spawn Threadlings at the target’s location which is great for the best Strand Warlock build, but also great in general since Threadlings do a lot of damage. If you aren’t a fan of Hatchling, Demolitionist is an excellent replacement.

Perpetualis PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Extended Barrel

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Keep Away

Perk 2: Target Lock

For the Perpetualis PvP God Roll, of course, the goal is to increase Range as much as possible.

Since Perpetualis has Handling to spare, Extended Barrel is the best barrel since it increases the Range by 10 points and decreases the Recoil by 10 points.

Accurized Rounds is always a PvP must-have magazine as it adds +10 to Range. Pretty simple, by highly effective, especially paired with the following perks.

For the first column, Keep Away is the best Perpetualis PvP God Roll perk as it adds +10 to Range, +10 to Reload Speed, and -10% to Accuracy Cone Size if no enemies are within 15 meters. With Keep Away, you can confidently eliminate enemies that are further away and get rewarded for it.

Target Lock is the best perk in the second column as it grants weapon damage the longer you remain on target. After scoring 12.5% of the Magazine as hits, you’ll get a 16.73% damage increase. This stacks five times and can increase the damage by 110.5% after getting hits with 40% of the magazine. Target Lock is great for bosses and Champions in PvE but can also ensure you get that pivotal kill in PvP.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023